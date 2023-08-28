- Added 2 new levels for Sword Mastery (Swordsman only). Increasing physical defense up to 24%, and magical up to 20%.
Legend of Edda: Pegasus update for 28 August 2023
Update notes for August, 28th 2023 (2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241571 Depot 2241571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update