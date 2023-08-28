 Skip to content

Legend of Edda: Pegasus update for 28 August 2023

Update notes for August, 28th 2023 (2)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 2 new levels for Sword Mastery (Swordsman only). Increasing physical defense up to 24%, and magical up to 20%.

