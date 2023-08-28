Update 36: V 1.030.0

Rebalanced spawns and capture point positions for Domination and Battlezone maps

Fixed inventory sometimes weapon stayed locked ("flashing") after failed boarding attempt

Fixed sync issue with cannon when link/unlink using quick command

Fixed crash on MP server on airstrike, if airstrike can't happen (cooldown)

Fixed canceling a squad formation move order so that whole squad stops instead of just squad leader

Fixed human continuing previous move order, when new move order was to garrison/crew a window. New order should override old order now, as it should

Fixed humans being able to walk through windows/walls of buildings when ordered to garrison/crew a window

Fixed several cases of humans not shooting at other humans due to skeleton limits and alignment

Added new pathing settings for vehicles and cannons to not get stuck on cliff edges and trenches as often and work on bridges and tight spaces better

Added "Kick" button for MP and CooP hosts to use during loading screen

Added experimental pathing settings for vehicles and cannons to not get stuck on cliff edges and trenches as often

Moved Ammo Switching Lock button in right control panel to where engine button use to be

Moved Engine button in right control panel to same location as cannon switch stance button

Added new prop 'engine' to vehicles with engines so only they have the engine button on the right control panel

Added new 'Region' option to Conquest creation screen that will choose map pool selection. Ex. Osftront Maps only, Osftront + Finnish Maps etc. Feature is moddable.

Reduced CP cost of MG emplacements and Searchlight in conquest

Reduced the maximum number of possible capturable points from 4 to 3 in conquest

Updated enemy airstrike targeting logic double checks if no vehicles as initial pass, to make sure selecting user target(at least during fly by) to prevent bombing their own ai units.

Updated ammo for conquest Maxim MG emplacement to have AP ammo like standard Maxim MG

Updated AI scripts and tags to fix various issues

Updated Conquest to always load a save and not show old version warnings

Increased some cap zones size on DCG kirjavala and kirjavala winter

Fixed some issues with pathing around cliffs on DCG Natramala and DCG Natramala winter

Fixed fallen trees blocking vehicles on DCG Kymhi airfield and Kymhi airfield winter

Fixed dcg_pinsk removed legacy no_pass terrain which was blocking units for no reason

Fixed building scale on dcg_puhoksen and dcg_puhoksen_winter

Fixed Finnish Bots in conquest to buy the correct BA-10

Fixed missing includes for dcg script in dcg_black_sea_coast

Fixed floating grass on the bridge on DCG Vainikalan winter

Fixed tags on arrowpointers for dcg_shaforovo

Fixed CP of Soviet Assault Sappers and BSF Marines in conquest 2CP instead of 3CP per soldier

Fixed ai logics related to vehicle disableforward/reverse in conquest

Fixed crash on resupply of units after battle

Fixed CP and cost for 75mm pak9738 top be consistent between GER and FIN use

Fixed various scripts related to stage_specials airstrikes

Fixed CP values for 76mm_k02_30_40 and 75mm_pstk9738

Fixed conquest defense levels to require researching previous level before unlocking next level

Fixed spawn zones on conquest maps dcg_a_kalinin and dcg_raseiniai so they are farther away from enemy defenders

Fixed certain tanks or vehicles lose forward or backward movement

Added Panzer Pioneer team with Sdkfz.303b (Goliath) to conquest

Added Panzer Pioneer team with Sdkfz.302 (Goliath) to conquest

Added 37mm m30 AT Gun to USSR in conquest

Added failsafe for any saves that might have captured vehicles by player still with disabled movement as a result of vehicle being disabled/decrewed during mid script situation. This fixes any "stuck" vehicles player spawns that were previously captured in battle.

Added new 'Region' option to Conquest creation screen that will choose map pool selection. Ex. Osftront Maps only, Osftront + Finnish Maps etc. Feature is moddable.

Removed deep water in shallow water/crossing areas on 4v4 Vitebsk

Reduced the amount of MP earned from capturing objectives in Domination mode from 300 to 150

Reduced the score gained/lost for shooting down airstrikes by 50%

Reduced price of KV1 M1942 from 40DP to 35DP for Soviets

Reduced MP Payback amount for Easy, Normal and Hard Difficulty bots in MP game modes

Increased Finnish Late War soldier inventories to have comparable AT grenade as their Mid War counterparts

Increased initial timer of su152 to be same as is1 timer

Increased cost of 76mm_k02 for Finland in Early War

Swapped team A (default allies) and B (default axis) spawn points on 2v2 monastery for both gamemodes, to be consistent with decorative/destroyed units nearby: soviet destroyed/empty emplacements near allied spawn and german destroyed vehicles near axis spawn

Fixed 3v3_sopheke_quarry some pathing issues with cliffs, fixed floating houses

Fixed 3v3_Natramala some issues with pathing around cliffs

Fixed 2v2_monastery windows not being crew-able on church in the middle

Fixed weather selection problem on some of the MP maps

Fixed sync issue with vehicle chassis type switch on entering/exiting water

Fixed inventory sometimes weapon stayed locked ("flashing") after failed boarding attempt

Fixed sync issue with cannon when link/unlink using quick command

Fixed crash on server on airstrike, if airstrike cannot happen (cooldown)

Added towing vehicle to each towable doctrine unit that was missing one

Added limit of 1 purchase for Doctrine Artillery Signaler per player

Added KV1 M1942 to Regular Buy menu for Late War Soviets

Added new lua scripts for bots to account for spawning on any side of the map (A or B side) in Battlezones and Domination

Added ability for host of MP lobby to kick users in spectator slots before match starts

Added "Kick" Button for host when loading maps in MP and CooP

Fixed issue where extra crew positions on cannons and tanks would be considered passengers. Following issues should be fixed:

Fixed human continuing previous move order, when new move order was to garrison/crew a window. New order should override old order now, as it should

Fixed canceling a squad formation move order so that whole squad stops instead of just squad leader

Fixed humans being able to walk through windows/walls of buildings when ordered to garrison/crew a window

Fixed AP type shells from being able to penetrate vehicle beyond max weapon range when the penetration should have been 0

Fixed 150mm_sw34 Searchlight to not explode when destroyed by pierce damage

Fixed issue with Jagdpanther showing penetration decals on the front side of tracks

Fixed missing fire fx for Karl Thor when engine is destroyed

Fixed x and xx model of IL2 right wing

Fixed hitbox of Panther A ball machinegun on front hull

Fixed pzgren texture when changing from winter to summer uniform

Fixed engine mesh for Stug3B and Stug3F

Fixed being able to direct control infantry through walls of generic_ruin_07 in some cases

Fixed AP ammo not resupplying for 107mm M1910/30

Fixed some dummy items from showing in the Library that should not have

Fixed obstacles on BF110 so that vehicles path better around them when destroyed / on the ground

Updated tags for Pistol, SMG, MG, Rifle and AT Rifle ammo along with target/ammo.set and related interaction scripts

Updated interaction scripts to call_synced most events based on {if effector_velocity} checks

Updated lighting on inventory view of dp27

Updated new pather radius to improve vehicle pathing

Updated diesel_hut building so humans will walk between garrison-able windows instead of teleporting

Updated interaction scripts for construction parts and x model behavior to be more friendly to unit pathing

Updated suspension system and new track to hetzer

Updated suspension system to panzerjager1 and jagdpanther

Updated interaction scripts for vehicle engine code so Karl Thor's engine automatically will turn off/on depending on its stance (fire or move)

Updated all Panther's front fenders to not go off when shield is toggled

Updated Panzer IV J extra track armor to all be separate pieces and can be shot off

Updated vision for transport and supply trucks to not have 360° visor

Updated script include files to include all events and vars, not just logic ai related

Updated code to prevent craters from spawning near height/cut extenders

Added new obstacle entities for blocking pathing up cliffs (still need to be applied manually to maps)

Added allowance for .ply files to be in a different folder (possibly shared between models) when applying ply texmods

Added aiming while reloading for vehicles when both gunner and charger slots are crewed (WIP)

Added new susp. system and track's break animation to Sdkfz302 and Sdkfz303b (Goliaths) and x model textures

Added priority for humans to target other humans with grenade in hand, if within 40 meters distance

Added suspension system to Panzer1F, Stug3B and Stug3F

Added Panther A armor variant, additional track armor on the engine, track armor around the turret

Added early, mid and late infantry breeds to the unit library

Added experimental pathing settings for vehicles and cannons to not get stuck on cliff edges and trenches as often

Moved Ammo Switching Lock button in right control panel to where engine button use to be

Moved Engine button in right control panel to same location as cannon switch stance button

Added new prop 'engine' to vehicles with engines so only they have the engine button on the right control panel

Fixed on the T-27 1st person view breaking if linked MG was removed and replaced with other weapon

Fixed T60 and T27 vehicle view

Fixed missing icon for MMG Carrier doctrine unit in results screen

Fixed number a crew of Panzer 3 Flamm from 5 to 3

Fixed shore environment sounds not playing properly in relation to distance from camera

Fixed issue with T26 M1931 when turret is torn off, then vehicle explodes, turret re-appeared on tank

Fixed auto-cannon shells getting the "shell" tag when they shouldn't have by updating tags on all set/stuff/shell/xxxx.ammo files

Fixed Landsverk L62 broken turret not displaying in vehicle view (bottom left corner of UI)

Fixed humans disappearing when garrisoned in certain buildings, and those sections of building were destroyed. Humans should now die and fall to ground.

Fixed when 2nd gun (Hull Gun) of PanzerB2 is broken, that it cannot aim/shoot until repaired

Fixed issue with humans garrison building delivery_plant and floating high up above the window

Fixed moto class vehicles being destroyed by fire not counting towards kill score and still using CP

Fixed penetration decal from appearing on the front/rear of tracks on Panzer1F

Fixed roof corners of ukr_hut from being able to collide with objects (tall vehicles should no longer get stuck on the roof edges)

Fixed shell casing making the wrong sound/fx when falling on to bridge terrain

Fixed stonewall_rural_01-03 causing path issues for cars and trucks when breaking

Fixed Panthers reverse speed

Fixed aiming at distant tanks in First Person mode (much much less twitchy behavior from cursor and turret sometimes rotating on its own)

Fixed another case of humans being unable to shoot while prong due to bone miss-alignment (MODDERS this means human.mdl has been updated)

Fixed weapon state after cancelling weapon mounting (plagued the panzerfaust)

Fixed humans clipping weapons through walls and being able to shoot

Fixed humans becoming unresponsive when aiming in direct control, when close to cover (gun pointed up)

Fixed issue with garrison-able positions in structures, breaking when human is inside and mission is saved

Fixed most cases with humans sometimes not entering garrison-able position and instead walking back and forth close in an endless loop

Fixed cancel order resetting all the way to idle (and making soldiers reload because of that)

Fixed charger pose in ford 3ton breda

Fixed several light tank xx models not having thickness for their volumes

Fixed enumerator order for all vehicles

Fixed humans not dying when hit directly with 20-25mm autocannon shells and health dropping below 0

Fixed finnish_hut roof part hanging in air when destroyed

Fixed muzzle fx location on Mosin Carbine

Fixed german humanskin issues

Fixed missing winter textures for x models of Soviet M3 Stuart

Fixed human ladder climbing orientation for mu-14_1939 and ma-24_1939 bunkers

Fixed mts-fuel container from being able to be exploded twice

Fixed blend mode of textures for clay_pile stamp

Fixed 2 windows that were not garrison-able for the finnish_wooden_church

Fixed recoil and barrel volumes for 25mm_72k

Fixed recoil for gaz_aaa_72k

Fixed nco parka ranks and some missing .mtl files in some skins folders

Fixed missing sound for flamethrower when out of full (click sound)

Fixed volumes on wood_bridge_205 that blocked vehicles from driving on it

Increased minimum screen resolution to 1360x768

Increased resupply cost of Karl Thor HE shells

Increased the max bullet spread for soldier carried MG's when firing long bursts

Increased durability of non-armored cars and trucks body and engine components slightly

Increased rate of penetration reduction beyond weapon max range for bazooka class weapons

Increased slightly the reload times for most rocket artillery 10-20s

Increased pathing cost for driving over electrical poles

Increased Jagdtiger reload time from 16s to 18s

Increased number of burn particles that shoot out of flamethrowers per shot from 1 to 2, effectively doubling the rate of fire

Increased radius of heat damage from flamethrower burn particles from 0.9m to 1m for handheld, 1.2 for vehicle flamers

Reduced Jagdtiger traverse speed and gun rotation speed

Reduced durability of Karl Thor to that have a Medium tank instead of Heavy tank

Reduced damage done to vehicle components after penetration for Heavy MG's. Was nearly the same as a 20mm before change.

Reduced sensitivity for to the click and drag formation and cover features so allow for easier fine tuned spacing

Reduced accuracy of Karl Thor to be similar to that of the 280mm BR5

Reduced max spread of 280mm_br5 from 35m to 30m

Reduced slightly the heat damage of each individual flamethrower burn particle to help keep some balance with increased rate of fire. Overall, flame weapons are stronger and more lethal

Removed duplicate 15cm Stielgranate ammo entity

Removed duplicate 15cm sIG33 from Library

Removed {ground} from target/ammo.set in most cases as it causes auto cannons to shoot after target moves or is dead

Removed bullet class weapons from being able to target cannons. Should make them target crew instead.

Equalized LOD distances in cinematics (and when hiding interface)

Both Battlezones and Domination vars and events includes synced up to the fact the include files store all events/vars now

Changed human aiming by dropping limits for horizonal aim reference bone. Should help fix issue with humans aiming but not shooting at enemies or in some cases not rotating towards enemies at all.