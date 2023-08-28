Update 36: V 1.030.0

Change Log
Highlights
Added new 'Region' option to Conquest creation screen that will choose map pool selection. Ex. Osftront Maps only, Osftront + Finnish Maps etc. Feature is moddable.
Added new prop 'engine' to vehicles with engines so only they have the engine button on the right control panel
Moved Engine button in right control panel to same location as cannon switch stance button
Moved Ammo Switching Lock button in right control panel to where engine button use to be
Added experimental pathing settings for vehicles and cannons to not get stuck on cliff edges and trenches as often
Added "Kick" button for MP and CooP hosts to use during loading screen
Added new pathing settings for vehicles and cannons to not get stuck on cliff edges and trenches as often and work on bridges and tight spaces better
Fixed several memory leak related crashes
Fixed several Conquest related crashes
Fixed several online sync issues
Fixed several cases of humans not shooting at other humans due to skeleton limits and alignment
Fixed humans being able to walk through windows/walls of buildings when ordered to garrison/crew a window
Fixed human continuing previous move order, when new move order was to garrison/crew a window. New order should override old order now, as it should
Fixed canceling a squad formation move order so that whole squad stops instead of just squad leader
Fixed crash on MP server on airstrike, if airstrike can't happen (cooldown)
Fixed sync issue with cannon when link/unlink using quick command
Fixed inventory sometimes weapon stayed locked ("flashing") after failed boarding attempt
Rebalanced spawns and capture point positions for Domination and Battlezone maps
Conquest
Added CampaignDefenderBotId, CampaignFirstPlayerId, CampaignFirstEnemyId to lua script
Added failsafe for any saves that might have captured vehicles by player still with disabled movement as a result of vehicle being disabled/decrewed during mid script situation. This fixes any "stuck" vehicles player spawns that were previously captured in battle.
Added 37mm m30 AT Gun to USSR in conquest
Added Panzer Pioneer team with Sdkfz.302 (Goliath) to conquest
Added Panzer Pioneer team with Sdkfz.303b (Goliath) to conquest
Fixed certain tanks or vehicles lose forward or backward movement
Fixed spawn zones on conquest maps dcg_a_kalinin and dcg_raseiniai so they are farther away from enemy defenders
Fixed conquest defense levels to require researching previous level before unlocking next level
Fixed CP values for 76mm_k02_30_40 and 75mm_pstk9738
Fixed various scripts related to stage_specials airstrikes
Fixed CP and cost for 75mm pak9738 top be consistent between GER and FIN use
Fixed crash on resupply of units after battle
Fixed crash on loading save game
Fixed another conquest crash
Fixed ai logics related to vehicle disableforward/reverse in conquest
Fixed CP of Soviet Assault Sappers and BSF Marines in conquest 2CP instead of 3CP per soldier
Fixed tags on arrowpointers for dcg_shaforovo
Fixed unenterable house on MP & DCG shaforovo
Fixed floating shed on DCG Vyazma
Fixed floating grass on the bridge on DCG Vainikalan winter
Fixed missing includes for dcg script in dcg_black_sea_coast
Fixed Finnish Bots in conquest to buy the correct BA-10
Fixed building scale on dcg_puhoksen and dcg_puhoksen_winter
Fixed dcg_pinsk removed legacy no_pass terrain which was blocking units for no reason
Fixed fallen trees blocking vehicles on DCG Kymhi airfield and Kymhi airfield winter
Fixed prop vehicles inventories on DCG Mannerheim
Fixed some issues with pathing around cliffs on DCG Natramala and DCG Natramala winter
Fixed unenterable house on DCG shaforovo
Increased some cap zones size on DCG kirjavala and kirjavala winter
Updated Conquest to always load a save and not show old version warnings
Updated AI scripts and tags to fix various issues
Updated ammo for conquest Maxim MG emplacement to have AP ammo like standard Maxim MG
Updated enemy airstrike targeting logic double checks if no vehicles as initial pass, to make sure selecting user target(at least during fly by) to prevent bombing their own ai units.
Reduced the maximum number of possible capturable points from 4 to 3 in conquest
Reduced CP cost of MG emplacements and Searchlight in conquest
Multiplayer
- Rebalanced spawns and capture point positions for the following Domination maps
2v2 balzerweg
2v2 blizzard
2v2 countryside
2v2 courtyard
2v2 gelid
2v2 fall
2v2 hakola
2v2 industry
2v2 kainuo
2v2 karvola
2v2 katrinovo
2v2 mannerheim
2v2 monastery
2v2 olshanka
2v2 shaforovo
2v2 stalingrad
2v2 suishka
2v2 suburbs
2v2 tikhvin
2v2 urban hell
2v2 vainikalan
2v2 ziborovo
3v3 barrikady
3v3 brozha
3v3 elanskaya
3v3 factory
3v3 glushkovo
3v3 Hqvistvaara
3v3 hungary
3v3 lakeside airfield
3v3 lakhta
3v3 mikli
3v3 natramala
3v3 posenov
3v3 radusha airfield
3v3 sopheke quarry
3v3 steppe
3v3 trebcges
3v3 wotan
4v4 dubovka
4v4 kirjavala
4v4 kylmapuro
4v4 lysovo
4v4 niemen
4v4 olkhovatka
4v4 pinsk marshes
4v4 rikila
4v4 shiryaevo
4v4 sikovitsy
4v4 vahikkala
4v4 vitebsk
- Rebalanced spawns and capture point positions for the following BattleZones maps
1v1 crossing
1v1 farmstead
1v1 kalinin
1v1 reka
2v2 balzerweg
2v2 mannerheim
2v2 monastery
2v2 shaforovo
2v2 suburbs
2v2 tikhvin
2v2 urban hell
2v2 vainikalan
3v3 glushkovo
3v3 lakhta
4v4 rikila
4v4 olkhovatka
- Adjusted MP bots to have less resources for Easy and Normal difficulty levels for newer players. Hard and Heroic remain the same.
- Adjusted CP scale for Doctrine Artillery and Rocket Artillery units so that:
- Maximum CP for the most powerful of units is 60cp
- Minimum CP is 38cp (light artillery)
- Net effect is most Artillery CP has gone down and Rocket artillery has gone up or roughly stayed the same
Added "Kick" Button for host when loading maps in MP and CooP
Added ability for host of MP lobby to kick users in spectator slots before match starts
Added new lua scripts for bots to account for spawning on any side of the map (A or B side) in Battlezones and Domination
Added KV1 M1942 to Regular Buy menu for Late War Soviets
Added limit of 1 purchase for Doctrine Artillery Signaler per player
Added towing vehicle to each towable doctrine unit that was missing one
Fixed 'poly texmods' memory leak
Fixed 'doctrines' memory leak
Fixed crash on server on airstrike, if airstrike cannot happen (cooldown)
Fixed sync issue with cannon when link/unlink using quick command
Fixed inventory sometimes weapon stayed locked ("flashing") after failed boarding attempt
Fixed human parachute related desync
Fixed sync issue with vehicle chassis type switch on entering/exiting water
Fixed weather selection problem on some of the MP maps
Fixed 1v1_forssa_dam flying grass and dam collisions
Fixed 1v1_uran winter texmods & bridges alignment
Fixed 1v1_workshop intangible steel beams
Fixed 2v2_fall flying barn
Fixed 2v2_industry ruins showing wrong pathing option
Fixed 2v2_kavichy_factory misaligned fences
Fixed 2v2_mannerheim prop vehicles inventories
Fixed 2v2_monastery windows not being crew-able on church in the middle
Fixed 2v2_shaforovo unenterable house
Fixed 3v3_glushkovo one bridge indestructible
Fixed 3v3_lakeside_airfield prop barge ables
Fixed 3v3_Natramala some issues with pathing around cliffs
Fixed 3v3_posenov house being underground
Fixed 3v3_sopheke_quarry some pathing issues with cliffs, fixed floating houses
Fixed 4v4_Rikila intangible train car and railways
Fixed 4v4_vitebsk broken texture transitions, indestructible water tower
Swapped team A (default allies) and B (default axis) spawn points on 2v2 monastery for both gamemodes, to be consistent with decorative/destroyed units nearby: soviet destroyed/empty emplacements near allied spawn and german destroyed vehicles near axis spawn
Increased cost of 76mm_k02 for Finland in Early War
Increased initial timer of su152 to be same as is1 timer
Increased Finnish Late War soldier inventories to have comparable AT grenade as their Mid War counterparts
Reduced MP Payback amount for Easy, Normal and Hard Difficulty bots in MP game modes
Reduced price of KV1 M1942 from 40DP to 35DP for Soviets
Reduced the score gained/lost for shooting down airstrikes by 50%
Reduced the amount of MP earned from capturing objectives in Domination mode from 300 to 150
Removed deep water in shallow water/crossing areas on 4v4 Vitebsk
Single Player
- Fixes for Bootcamp Mission: "Military Camp"
- Fixed Panzer1b placed inside a pole
- Fixes for Bootcamp Mission: "Trial by Fire"
- Fixed many broken texture transitions
- Fixes for German Mission: "The Legend of Krasny Bor"
- Fixed wrong flag texmod
- Fixes for German Mission: "Downfall"
- Fixed pathing issue and clipping fence
- Fixes for Soviet Mission: "Absolute Zero"
- Added Officer voice lines
- Fixes for Soviet Mission: "Operation Bustard Hunt"
- Added Officer Voice over lines
- Fixes for officer talks
- Set dynamic delay so that first airstrike(part1_plane_truck) does not happen until initial officer convoy trucks conversation and meeting is over in all cases.
- Fixed volume for soldier narrator for mission
- Fixes for German Mission: "Among the heavens"
- Changed ger/gebirgs_2 (0x8015) to mountain sniper(mid) as this soldier was specifically added sniper rifle but was not a sniper, now he is a sniper(reinf_player for part2). (keeps all the added mines).
- Fixed some soldiers not wearing their headwear at all in winter(reinf_player for part2).
- Fixed underground rocks that would block units
- Fixes for Soviet Mission: "Street to Street"
- Fixed "in mission" game music must not stop.
- Fixes for Soviet Mission: "Closing the Pocket"
- Fixed all german reinf/counter calls so that at no time they are coming from side where player already occupies. There are number of possibilities and now all are covered
- Fixed possible bottlenecking of german counters and reinf as vehicle inf squads and vehicles can spawn similar time, now this is managed
- Improved pathing
- Talk complete voices tune to fix possible sound overlap resulting in talks not playing.
- Fixes for Soviet Mission: "The Koenigsberg Cauldron"
- Fixed map wrecks ownership, train selectables
- Fixed intro now fades from black properly
- Few environments fixed missing envmap file locations
- Fixes for Soviet Mission: "The Cold Supper"
- Replaced old brick models
- Fixes for Soviet Mission: "Unbroken"
- Fixed missing ocean patch on a road
- Fixes for Finnish Mission: "The Bridge Too Far"
- Made some of ger phase2 enemy infantry respond to their friends under attack nearby instead of being lazy
- Assignment of towed aa coop fix.
- Fixes for Finnish Mission: "Through Ice and Fire"
- Fixed wrong flag texmod
Everything Else
Added early, mid and late infantry breeds to the unit library
Added Panther A armor variant, additional track armor on the engine, track armor around the turret
Added geballteladung_3kg to sdkfz231
Added suspension system to Panzer1F, Stug3B and Stug3F
Added priority for humans to target other humans with grenade in hand, if within 40 meters distance
Added new susp. system and track's break animation to Sdkfz302 and Sdkfz303b (Goliaths) and x model textures
Added aiming while reloading for vehicles when both gunner and charger slots are crewed (WIP)
Added allowance for .ply files to be in a different folder (possibly shared between models) when applying ply texmods
Added new obstacle entities for blocking pathing up cliffs (still need to be applied manually to maps)
Updated code to prevent craters from spawning near height/cut extenders
Updated script include files to include all events and vars, not just logic ai related
Updated vision for transport and supply trucks to not have 360° visor
Updated Panzer IV J extra track armor to all be separate pieces and can be shot off
Updated all Panther's front fenders to not go off when shield is toggled
Updated interaction scripts for vehicle engine code so Karl Thor's engine automatically will turn off/on depending on its stance (fire or move)
Updated Jagdpanther x models
Updated suspension system to panzerjager1 and jagdpanther
Updated suspension system and new track to hetzer
Updated interaction scripts for construction parts and x model behavior to be more friendly to unit pathing
Updated diesel_hut building so humans will walk between garrison-able windows instead of teleporting
Updated new pather radius to improve vehicle pathing
Updated lighting on inventory view of dp27
Updated description of video settings
Updated interaction scripts to call_synced most events based on {if effector_velocity} checks
Updated tags for Pistol, SMG, MG, Rifle and AT Rifle ammo along with target/ammo.set and related interaction scripts
Fixes to multiple language localizations
Fixed obstacles on BF110 so that vehicles path better around them when destroyed / on the ground
Fixed some dummy items from showing in the Library that should not have
Fixed AP ammo not resupplying for 107mm M1910/30
Fixed resupply for 15cm SiG33 Stielgranate ammo
Fixed being able to direct control infantry through walls of generic_ruin_07 in some cases
Fixed engine mesh for Stug3B and Stug3F
Fixed Marder 3 body break and repair animation
Fixed Jagdtiger reverse speed
Fixed pzgren texture when changing from winter to summer uniform
Fixed hitbox of Panther A ball machinegun on front hull
Fixed x and xx model of IL2 right wing
Fixed missing fire fx for Karl Thor when engine is destroyed
Fixed issue with Jagdpanther showing penetration decals on the front side of tracks
Fixed 150mm_sw34 Searchlight to not explode when destroyed by pierce damage
Fixed AP type shells from being able to penetrate vehicle beyond max weapon range when the penetration should have been 0
Fixed humans being able to walk through windows/walls of buildings when ordered to garrison/crew a window
Fixed canceling a squad formation move order so that whole squad stops instead of just squad leader
Fixed human continuing previous move order, when new move order was to garrison/crew a window. New order should override old order now, as it should
Fixed issue where extra crew positions on cannons and tanks would be considered passengers. Following issues should be fixed:
- Some of the crew leaving the cannon/tank when spotting enemies
- Not all crew leaving the cannon/tank when given the first emit order
Fixed on the T-27 1st person view breaking if linked MG was removed and replaced with other weapon
Fixed T60 and T27 vehicle view
Fixed missing icon for MMG Carrier doctrine unit in results screen
Fixed number a crew of Panzer 3 Flamm from 5 to 3
Fixed shore environment sounds not playing properly in relation to distance from camera
Fixed issue with T26 M1931 when turret is torn off, then vehicle explodes, turret re-appeared on tank
Fixed auto-cannon shells getting the "shell" tag when they shouldn't have by updating tags on all set/stuff/shell/xxxx.ammo files
Fixed Landsverk L62 broken turret not displaying in vehicle view (bottom left corner of UI)
Fixed humans disappearing when garrisoned in certain buildings, and those sections of building were destroyed. Humans should now die and fall to ground.
Fixed when 2nd gun (Hull Gun) of PanzerB2 is broken, that it cannot aim/shoot until repaired
Fixed issue with humans garrison building delivery_plant and floating high up above the window
Fixed moto class vehicles being destroyed by fire not counting towards kill score and still using CP
Fixed penetration decal from appearing on the front/rear of tracks on Panzer1F
Fixed roof corners of ukr_hut from being able to collide with objects (tall vehicles should no longer get stuck on the roof edges)
Fixed shell casing making the wrong sound/fx when falling on to bridge terrain
Fixed stonewall_rural_01-03 causing path issues for cars and trucks when breaking
Fixed Panthers reverse speed
Fixed aiming at distant tanks in First Person mode (much much less twitchy behavior from cursor and turret sometimes rotating on its own)
Fixed another case of humans being unable to shoot while prong due to bone miss-alignment (MODDERS this means human.mdl has been updated)
Fixed weapon state after cancelling weapon mounting (plagued the panzerfaust)
Fixed humans clipping weapons through walls and being able to shoot
Fixed humans becoming unresponsive when aiming in direct control, when close to cover (gun pointed up)
Fixed issue with garrison-able positions in structures, breaking when human is inside and mission is saved
Fixed most cases with humans sometimes not entering garrison-able position and instead walking back and forth close in an endless loop
Fixed cancel order resetting all the way to idle (and making soldiers reload because of that)
Fixed charger pose in ford 3ton breda
Fixed several light tank xx models not having thickness for their volumes
Fixed enumerator order for all vehicles
Fixed humans not dying when hit directly with 20-25mm autocannon shells and health dropping below 0
Fixed finnish_hut roof part hanging in air when destroyed
Fixed muzzle fx location on Mosin Carbine
Fixed german humanskin issues
Fixed missing winter textures for x models of Soviet M3 Stuart
Fixed human ladder climbing orientation for mu-14_1939 and ma-24_1939 bunkers
Fixed mts-fuel container from being able to be exploded twice
Fixed blend mode of textures for clay_pile stamp
Fixed 2 windows that were not garrison-able for the finnish_wooden_church
Fixed recoil and barrel volumes for 25mm_72k
Fixed recoil for gaz_aaa_72k
Fixed nco parka ranks and some missing .mtl files in some skins folders
Fixed missing sound for flamethrower when out of full (click sound)
Fixed volumes on wood_bridge_205 that blocked vehicles from driving on it
Increased minimum screen resolution to 1360x768
Increased resupply cost of Karl Thor HE shells
Increased the max bullet spread for soldier carried MG's when firing long bursts
Increased durability of non-armored cars and trucks body and engine components slightly
Increased rate of penetration reduction beyond weapon max range for bazooka class weapons
Increased slightly the reload times for most rocket artillery 10-20s
Increased pathing cost for driving over electrical poles
Increased Jagdtiger reload time from 16s to 18s
Increased number of burn particles that shoot out of flamethrowers per shot from 1 to 2, effectively doubling the rate of fire
Increased radius of heat damage from flamethrower burn particles from 0.9m to 1m for handheld, 1.2 for vehicle flamers
Reduced Jagdtiger traverse speed and gun rotation speed
Reduced durability of Karl Thor to that have a Medium tank instead of Heavy tank
Reduced damage done to vehicle components after penetration for Heavy MG's. Was nearly the same as a 20mm before change.
Reduced sensitivity for to the click and drag formation and cover features so allow for easier fine tuned spacing
Reduced accuracy of Karl Thor to be similar to that of the 280mm BR5
Reduced max spread of 280mm_br5 from 35m to 30m
Reduced slightly the heat damage of each individual flamethrower burn particle to help keep some balance with increased rate of fire. Overall, flame weapons are stronger and more lethal
Removed duplicate 15cm Stielgranate ammo entity
Removed duplicate 15cm sIG33 from Library
Removed {ground} from target/ammo.set in most cases as it causes auto cannons to shoot after target moves or is dead
Removed bullet class weapons from being able to target cannons. Should make them target crew instead.
Equalized LOD distances in cinematics (and when hiding interface)
Both Battlezones and Domination vars and events includes synced up to the fact the include files store all events/vars now
Changed human aiming by dropping limits for horizonal aim reference bone. Should help fix issue with humans aiming but not shooting at enemies or in some cases not rotating towards enemies at all.
Changed bolt rifles to use burst mechanic so they will fire multiple rounds quickly at targets that are close by ~30m
Fixes from Open Beta Period
Fixed autocannon's not targeting vehicles properly with AP/APCR ammo
Fixed missing localization for new German Goliath Squads in conquest
Fixed 4v4 swamp ammunition crash due to extra bracket
1942_10_obsich - night to morning to day smooth long transition instead of instant(no ocean).
1943_02_krasny_bor - intro sp fix.
1940_01_Raate_Road - truck/cannon/tank stolen counter fixed to count 1 item at a time, to prevent situation where player brings multiple at same time and miscount.
- trucks and tanks unlink trailer before emit/deletion to prevent player losing soldiers on towed cannons.
- all stolen vehicles on task disable recrew to prevent player losing soldiers on deletion.
- Fixed some texture issues on wood bridges
- Updated several of the oldest DCG maps to the newest visual standards
- Reduced resupply cost of 50mm mortars from 5 to 3
- Fixed inconsistency of 82mm mortar HE resupply cost
r12703-13394
Changed files in this update