Good Day Victorians!

As said in the last dev diary, the Open Beta has been delayed from releasing today to ensure we release the best initial version we can.

However, it will be released on Thursday the 31st at 16:00 CEST!

The Open Beta will launch alongside a changelog for the first version of the Beta and a list of known issues, these will be available on our forums and Discord server.

We look forward to seeing you play it and giving us feedback soon!