 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

New Yankee: Mary's Dark Side update for 28 August 2023

Big sale on Alawar casual games!

Share · View all patches · Build 12049440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Long-awaited sale of casual projects - from now until September 10 you have the opportunity to buy our games at a discount of up to 50%!

Don't forget to subscribe to our group Alawar Games Group to not miss news about our projects.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2476671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2476672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2476673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link