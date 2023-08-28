Hey friends!

ANARCHY's first public build has just been released! 🎉

As an early-access build, there's inevitably a couple of "ifs" and "buts" attached. And since I love nothing more than being on the same page as you, I wanted to accompany this release with a couple of clarifications regarding scope and features.

ExcommunicAtion



This is ANARCHY's introduction and should automatically launch once you hit "PLAY" for the first time. I won't spend too many words on it here, because I believe this one's mostly able to speak for itself. There are, however, two or three things I'll mention in regards to core features down below.

ParAdise (Prototype)



A very early version of ANARCHY's prologue in its current state. Please see this mostly as a technical showcase, without any aspiration to resemble the final product. In fact, I've been struggling on whether to include this at all. However, I definitely wanted to show you where the road is going, and would be incredibly delighted if you could weigh in with any thoughts and takes you might have.

Stats and stuff



At the end of ExcommunicAtion, your progress will be recorded and synced via Steam Stats. This means that it's persistent across all devices and versions as well. In other words: Unless something goes wrong, you won't have to replay the intro again. Either way, please do get in touch with me if this particular piece of content remains inaccessible to you.

Dialogue



In some cases dialogue bubbles place themselves on the edge of the screen. If that should happen to you, please let me know. In case any meaningful bits of the dialogue get cut off, please use the message log as a temporary workaround.

Input



ANARCHY 0.1 aims to offer full mouse, keyboard and controller support. Unfortunately, with the amount of devices out there, it's impossible to test every configuration. In other words: if you find yourself unable to complete an in-game action, please reach out to me.

Outlook



During September, I'll try to focus on bug-fixing et al. Come October, work on ParAdise will commence. As you can imagine, I can't wait to get underway and build a world together with you. But before we get there, please enjoy everything that's out right now to your hearts content! 😊

To Conclude

0.1 is the product of hundreds of hours of work. Please understand that – at it's core – TRACHI is a one man project. As a result, I both need and appreciate every bit of help I can get. If you'd like to get involved, please do shoot me a message either via Steam or Discord anytime.

One way or another, I remain your most fervent admirer.

And – from the bottom of my heart – wish you the very best! 🤗

much love

nory