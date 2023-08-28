Skinny and Franko patch 1.10.00 is here!
Patch notes:
-
New content: New game mode 'Classic Arcade' added. Play the game without cutscenes, trash-talks and extra lives. Specially crafted difficulty setting for this mode and option to save your progress on different slots. Start with a set amount of lives and try to beat the game.
-
New content: Added a finishing move on grounded enemies for Skinny
-
New content: Added 'No Blood' option to the game
-
Improvements: Added taunt sounds when enemy is crawling around and talking to us
-
Improvements: Added a lot of new sounds
-
Improvements: Added a visible pointer for the first gun in Shooting Level
-
Improvements: Added a visible pointer for the Van on Shooting Level
-
Improvements: Added new Steroid Brother game interaction on higher levels
-
Improvements: Changed the hit collider on Franko's running kick
-
Improvements: Chef sub-boss is slightly changed and adjusted. Also, after re-entry, all items will be back on stage.
-
Fixed problem with Level 2 boss in case when one player grabs boss and second player takes weapon in the same time.
-
Fixed problem with infinite combo on Arena level
-
Fixed problem with infinite combo on Steroid Brother
-
Fixed problem with shooting level covers
-
Fixed problem with possibility to take the box that Gypsy is sitting on
-
Fixed problem with dumbells vanishing when we fast kill Richard
-
Fixed problem with uneven extra lives on coop
-
Fixed some problems with Robot boss
-
Fixed problems with select stage music going silent in case we play with back and forward between menu and select stage
-
Fixed problems with mix up of Story Mode map and Level Select map in case when we finished Driving Level
-
Fixed problems with difficulties and progression mix up when playing different stages in different game modes
-
Fixed problems with few missing hit frames on Robot boss
-
Fixed problem with possible lock of Priest boss outside the stage
-
Fixed problem with Skinny's counter not always registering correctly
-
Adjusted ending scene music and timings
-
Other smaller bug fixes and adjustments
