Skinny and Franko patch 1.10.00 is here!

Patch notes:

New content: New game mode 'Classic Arcade' added. Play the game without cutscenes, trash-talks and extra lives. Specially crafted difficulty setting for this mode and option to save your progress on different slots. Start with a set amount of lives and try to beat the game.

New content: Added a finishing move on grounded enemies for Skinny

New content: Added 'No Blood' option to the game

Improvements: Added taunt sounds when enemy is crawling around and talking to us

Improvements: Added a lot of new sounds

Improvements: Added a visible pointer for the first gun in Shooting Level

Improvements: Added a visible pointer for the Van on Shooting Level

Improvements: Added new Steroid Brother game interaction on higher levels

Improvements: Changed the hit collider on Franko's running kick

Improvements: Chef sub-boss is slightly changed and adjusted. Also, after re-entry, all items will be back on stage.

Fixed problem with Level 2 boss in case when one player grabs boss and second player takes weapon in the same time.

Fixed problem with infinite combo on Arena level

Fixed problem with infinite combo on Steroid Brother

Fixed problem with shooting level covers

Fixed problem with possibility to take the box that Gypsy is sitting on

Fixed problem with dumbells vanishing when we fast kill Richard

Fixed problem with uneven extra lives on coop

Fixed some problems with Robot boss

Fixed problems with select stage music going silent in case we play with back and forward between menu and select stage

Fixed problems with mix up of Story Mode map and Level Select map in case when we finished Driving Level

Fixed problems with difficulties and progression mix up when playing different stages in different game modes

Fixed problems with few missing hit frames on Robot boss

Fixed problem with possible lock of Priest boss outside the stage

Fixed problem with Skinny's counter not always registering correctly

Adjusted ending scene music and timings