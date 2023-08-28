 Skip to content

Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence update for 28 August 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12049360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Skinny and Franko patch 1.10.00 is here!

Patch notes:

  • New content: New game mode 'Classic Arcade' added. Play the game without cutscenes, trash-talks and extra lives. Specially crafted difficulty setting for this mode and option to save your progress on different slots. Start with a set amount of lives and try to beat the game.

  • New content: Added a finishing move on grounded enemies for Skinny

  • New content: Added 'No Blood' option to the game

  • Improvements: Added taunt sounds when enemy is crawling around and talking to us

  • Improvements: Added a lot of new sounds

  • Improvements: Added a visible pointer for the first gun in Shooting Level

  • Improvements: Added a visible pointer for the Van on Shooting Level

  • Improvements: Added new Steroid Brother game interaction on higher levels

  • Improvements: Changed the hit collider on Franko's running kick

  • Improvements: Chef sub-boss is slightly changed and adjusted. Also, after re-entry, all items will be back on stage.

  • Fixed problem with Level 2 boss in case when one player grabs boss and second player takes weapon in the same time.

  • Fixed problem with infinite combo on Arena level

  • Fixed problem with infinite combo on Steroid Brother

  • Fixed problem with shooting level covers

  • Fixed problem with possibility to take the box that Gypsy is sitting on

  • Fixed problem with dumbells vanishing when we fast kill Richard

  • Fixed problem with uneven extra lives on coop

  • Fixed some problems with Robot boss

  • Fixed problems with select stage music going silent in case we play with back and forward between menu and select stage

  • Fixed problems with mix up of Story Mode map and Level Select map in case when we finished Driving Level

  • Fixed problems with difficulties and progression mix up when playing different stages in different game modes

  • Fixed problems with few missing hit frames on Robot boss

  • Fixed problem with possible lock of Priest boss outside the stage

  • Fixed problem with Skinny's counter not always registering correctly

  • Adjusted ending scene music and timings

  • Other smaller bug fixes and adjustments

Changed files in this update

