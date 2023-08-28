 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Silent Station update for 28 August 2023

Version 1.1.0!

Share · View all patches · Build 12049166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been updated to version 1.1.0!
We have significantly improved the design of the game interface.
Updated some important models in the game, such as trap switches. Now it's much easier for new players to find them. And also added sounds to them.
Added a system for logging important events. They are displayed after the game in the lobby. Now you can trace the entire chain of events with timestamps.
Experimental support for gamepads has been added to the game.
We've also improved the lobby, fixed bugs, and added more emergency lighting sources.
Have a nice game! :)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2292981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link