The game has been updated to version 1.1.0!

We have significantly improved the design of the game interface.

Updated some important models in the game, such as trap switches. Now it's much easier for new players to find them. And also added sounds to them.

Added a system for logging important events. They are displayed after the game in the lobby. Now you can trace the entire chain of events with timestamps.

Experimental support for gamepads has been added to the game.

We've also improved the lobby, fixed bugs, and added more emergency lighting sources.

Have a nice game! :)

