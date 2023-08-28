Revenguard - Galactic Patch 1.0.95

Share · View all patches · Build 12049160 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 16:33:28 UTC by Wendy

What does Galactic Patch 1.0.95 contain?

- Fix moveing animation in main menu

The menu is made so that the forest spawns over the camera. Since Galactic Patch 1.0.79 this spawning has stopped working.

- Map changes

Reduced spawn rate of falling stalactites from 2-6s to 4-10s.

Jumps on the entire map have been lightened.

- Increased the amount of checkpoints on the map.

Classic mode: from 9 to 14

Hard mode: from 5 to 8

Extreme mode: left without checkpoints (no adjustments)

- Added background music

Added 3 background songs that are randomly played.

If there are any problems, please contact us.

- Business Email: galacticgames.business@gmail.com

- Support Email: help.galacticgames@gmail.com