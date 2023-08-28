Revenguard - Galactic Patch 1.0.95

What does Galactic Patch 1.0.95 contain?
- Fix moveing animation in main menu
The menu is made so that the forest spawns over the camera. Since Galactic Patch 1.0.79 this spawning has stopped working.
- Map changes
Reduced spawn rate of falling stalactites from 2-6s to 4-10s.
Jumps on the entire map have been lightened.
- Increased the amount of checkpoints on the map.
Classic mode: from 9 to 14
Hard mode: from 5 to 8
Extreme mode: left without checkpoints (no adjustments)
- Added background music
Added 3 background songs that are randomly played.
If there are any problems, please contact us.
- Business Email: galacticgames.business@gmail.com
- Support Email: help.galacticgames@gmail.com
