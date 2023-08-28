 Skip to content

Retchid update for 28 August 2023

Small Patch #08

Hello all,

We've uploaded a very tiny patch that allows Left and Right arrow keys to be assignable in the input menu.

Thanks again for all the bug reports.

-FBS Team

