フィッシュオアチキン update for 28 August 2023

Balancing and bug squashing

update for 28 August 2023

Balancing and bug squashing

Build 12048996

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I was skipped a bit suddenly!

If the delivery ended with a floor mission completed
Fixed a possible floor change at the start of the next day's live performance.

Now I can see it perfectly!

The cause of the mouse cursor not being reflected has been identified and changed so that it can be reflected.

Osakana Heaven

.
Thanks to the performance adjustment, we were able to reduce the overall memory usage, etc.
We decided to slightly increase the number of sakana that appear.

A little reflection

.
Decreased the maximum comment requirement for mission clear conditions.

