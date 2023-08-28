Balancing and bug squashing

I was skipped a bit suddenly!
If the delivery ended with a floor mission completed
Fixed a possible floor change at the start of the next day's live performance.
Now I can see it perfectly!
The cause of the mouse cursor not being reflected has been identified and changed so that it can be reflected.
Osakana Heaven
.
Thanks to the performance adjustment, we were able to reduce the overall memory usage, etc.
We decided to slightly increase the number of sakana that appear.
A little reflection
.
Decreased the maximum comment requirement for mission clear conditions.
