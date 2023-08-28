 Skip to content

Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 28 August 2023

Version 1.028

Share · View all patches · Build 12048908

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Claws - Rising Sun - Animation adjusted.
Grindblade - Meatgrinder - Animation adjusted.
Grindblade - Combo A - Animation adjusted.
Toothpick - Made pulling the enemy towards you on the ground a lot more responsive.

