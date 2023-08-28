Claws - Rising Sun - Animation adjusted.
Grindblade - Meatgrinder - Animation adjusted.
Grindblade - Combo A - Animation adjusted.
Toothpick - Made pulling the enemy towards you on the ground a lot more responsive.
Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 28 August 2023
Version 1.028
