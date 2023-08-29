 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Playtest update for 29 August 2023

Playtest Update 1.0.11

Last edited by Wendy

🔨 Minor Improvements

  • Setting fixed time update for more precisely physic calculation but trade -off with CPU overhead in battle
  • Optimized Skybox shader and improved building readability to area with lightsource
  • Simplified Location-HUD display and positioning logic to reduced screen clutter
  • Added Green belt landmass to skybox shader.
  • Adjust Skybox parameters to increase the visibility of greenbelt landmass

🐞 Bug fixes

  • Fixed crashed on mine projectile scanned and found dropped balloon
  • Fixed Chinese language officers' name display error in officers roster under on the main image
  • Fixed Chinese language officer hover panel display officer name as square
  • Fixed tooltip not hide after assign officer
  • Fixed district names are not localized
  • Fixed Navigation map context sensitive text is not localized
  • Fixed Ship grid filter names are not localized
  • Fixed the issue where Location-HUD being out-of-position when the screen resolution was reconfigured

