Playtest Update 1.0.11
🔨 Minor Improvements
- Setting fixed time update for more precisely physic calculation but trade -off with CPU overhead in battle
- Optimized Skybox shader and improved building readability to area with lightsource
- Simplified Location-HUD display and positioning logic to reduced screen clutter
- Added Green belt landmass to skybox shader.
- Adjust Skybox parameters to increase the visibility of greenbelt landmass
🐞 Bug fixes
- Fixed crashed on mine projectile scanned and found dropped balloon
- Fixed Chinese language officers' name display error in officers roster under on the main image
- Fixed Chinese language officer hover panel display officer name as square
- Fixed tooltip not hide after assign officer
- Fixed district names are not localized
- Fixed Navigation map context sensitive text is not localized
- Fixed Ship grid filter names are not localized
- Fixed the issue where Location-HUD being out-of-position when the screen resolution was reconfigured
