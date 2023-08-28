My Dream Setup Free Camera Update

Free Camera
We are excite to announce one of the most requested feature - Free Camera! This will make room creation more convenient and also allow you to view your room from all angles
Worksop Emission Update
You can now load emissive materials by calling them "EMISSION" in blender or another program.
Bug Fixes
- Placed Objects no longer turn red as if they cannot be placed
- The paint from the corners is now not transferred along with the change of save file
