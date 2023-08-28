My Dream Setup Free Camera Update

Free Camera

We are excite to announce one of the most requested feature - Free Camera! This will make room creation more convenient and also allow you to view your room from all angles

You can now load emissive materials by calling them "EMISSION" in blender or another program.

Bug Fixes

Placed Objects no longer turn red as if they cannot be placed

The paint from the corners is now not transferred along with the change of save file

Keep up with the latest news

We share all the updates on several platforms. Join our other communities to stay up-to-date!

Twitter TikTok

Have a great time playing our game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2200780/My_Dream_Setup/