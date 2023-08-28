 Skip to content

My dream setup update for 28 August 2023

My Dream Setup Free Camera Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Free Camera

We are excite to announce one of the most requested feature - Free Camera! This will make room creation more convenient and also allow you to view your room from all angles

Worksop Emission Update

You can now load emissive materials by calling them "EMISSION" in blender or another program.

Bug Fixes

  • Placed Objects no longer turn red as if they cannot be placed
  • The paint from the corners is now not transferred along with the change of save file

Have a great time playing our game!

