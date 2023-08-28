v1.5.2 Build Notes

Items and Loot
- Items can now process special effects after you get hit, or when you defeat an enemy. The time at which it processes will vary by the item type. In the near future we will also be adding weapon procs which will fire when attacking with that weapon.
- Introduced multiple new types of items which take advantage of this capability. These will begin appearing around level 5. We'll continue adding these in the upcoming patches.
NPCs
- Added a slew of new items which were thrown into various NPC loot tables.
Skills and Abilities
- Optimizations were made to the Energetic skill.
