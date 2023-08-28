 Skip to content

NSFW Solitaire update for 28 August 2023

Videos / GIFs in cards

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • cards can now show your videos or animated GIFs;
  • new visual card set editor: assign specific images, GIFs or videos to cards. Tweak shift, scale, rotation, or flipping;
  • to keep it tidy, you can now rename or delete custom card sets, card backs and backgrounds from inside the game;
  • added "Advanced" page in options that contains the more tech-savvy stuff like card set editors and various tweaks how videos or GIFs are shown;
  • Tab key now cycles through hints (like H);
  • minor fixes and UI improvements.

