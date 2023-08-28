- cards can now show your videos or animated GIFs;
- new visual card set editor: assign specific images, GIFs or videos to cards. Tweak shift, scale, rotation, or flipping;
- to keep it tidy, you can now rename or delete custom card sets, card backs and backgrounds from inside the game;
- added "Advanced" page in options that contains the more tech-savvy stuff like card set editors and various tweaks how videos or GIFs are shown;
- Tab key now cycles through hints (like H);
- minor fixes and UI improvements.
NSFW Solitaire update for 28 August 2023
Videos / GIFs in cards
