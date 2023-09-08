[Event]The 3D puzzle game ‘The Book of Hiro' officially launches today!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Developed by Mingzang Studio and published by OKJOY, the 3D optical illusion puzzle game 'The Book of Hiro' has officially launched on Steam today (September 8th) at 17:00 GMT+8.

Game Introduction:

"The Book of Hiro" is a unique 3D optical illusion puzzle game developed by a team of two independent developers. The game unfolds within a magical book where each chapter boasts its own 3D map and distinct set of clues. Players are tasked with assisting Hiro on his adventure to the palace. By leveraging optical illusions and perspectives, navigate tumultuous rivers, search for the Sword of the Brave, and unravel a series of surreal puzzles. Discover and acquire the key to breakthrough and explore the enchanting world within this magical book.

Steam Store Page：

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2533870/_/?utm_source=tonggao&utm_campaign=shoufa

Event Time:

How to Participate: After purchasing the game, share a scene from 'The Book of Hiro' that you particularly enjoyed on the Steam community. Also, share your opinions and suggestions about the game, or talk about your favorite scenario or puzzle in the game!

After capturing the screenshot with your software, go to the Community Center - Artworks - Upload Artwork. After uploading, click on the bottom right "Upload to Community Center."

Event Duration:

From now until 12:00 on September 21, 2023, GMT+8

Event Reward:

Draw one participant to win a $5 Steam gift card.

Note:

Each participant can only join the event once. Please avoid multiple posts and comments. No plagiarizing or reposting. Only original content is allowed. The list of winners will be announced within 15 working days after the event concludes. Official staff will distribute the prizes within 30 working days after the winner registration closes. The final interpretation of this event belongs to the OKJOY team.

Thank you all for your support! If you have any feedback or suggestions for the game, you're welcome to join our group discussion!

OKJOY discord: https://discord.gg/qamU99HU7j