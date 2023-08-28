 Skip to content

东方王朝之丝绸之路 update for 28 August 2023

Version 2.0.1 update

Version 2.0.1 update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Fixed the issue of the Holy Beetle being unable to die at the checkpoint
--Fix the issue of not consuming coins after upgrading the level 4 turret purgatory skill to level 2
--Fixed the issue of abnormal overlap of guards
--Fixed the occasional situation where Anxi Baishou did not attack the target
--Fixed audio playback issue with open circuit animation in level 16 [Imperial Court Inner Garden]
--Fixed several issues with the level of artistic expression
--Fixed some map editing related bugs

Changed files in this update

