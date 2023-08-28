Version 2.0.1 update

--Fixed the issue of the Holy Beetle being unable to die at the checkpoint

--Fix the issue of not consuming coins after upgrading the level 4 turret purgatory skill to level 2

--Fixed the issue of abnormal overlap of guards

--Fixed the occasional situation where Anxi Baishou did not attack the target

--Fixed audio playback issue with open circuit animation in level 16 [Imperial Court Inner Garden]

--Fixed several issues with the level of artistic expression

--Fixed some map editing related bugs