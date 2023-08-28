Update 1.1.3 is here!

As promised even after releasing all of the DLCs we are constantly working on bringing to you the best Unmatched experience possible! That's why we improved our game and made the following changes:

[FiX] Crashes occurring when playing as an Invisible Man character have been fixed.

[Fix] Playing the Lurking card can now be undone as any other action.

[Fix] First choice from the Lurking card is now fixed.

[Fix] Some instances causing Coded Notes to not work properly have been fixed.

[Fix] Cards are now highlighted while playing Confound card.

[Fix] The Thirst For Sustenance card is now used better by AI.

[Fix] Covert Preparation card is now used better by AI.

[Fix] Surprise Attack card is now used better by AI.

[FIi] Not localized message when the user is not able to sign in to online games is now localized.

That is all for today! Compete with each other on Unmatched Maps and just enjoy the game! We are always happy to hear from you so feel free to drop us a comment or leave feedback via the in-game feedback feature!