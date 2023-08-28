Hi folks,

Today's update fixes an annoying issue that could occur if the game was run while the Steam Client was unavailable. The game will now properly display a warning at startup, highlighting that features like Achievements and the Steam Workshop will be temporarily offline instead of becoming unresponsive. There is also a small change in the rules for Echo actions: After an Echo action is played, while echoing its Effects are treated as having the 'Reach' keyword, meaning it will not trigger Counter Attacks or Spiked Armor that applied after it was cast.

For the modders among you, I've added a "Modding Assistant" button under "Manage Mods" to help you create mods more easily. More utilities may be added there in the future. I've also added a new font for Russian and Ukrainian characters and fixed issues with codex links for composite terms in translation mods.

I've made other tweaks as well, such as correcting typos in various cards and perks, refining the interface for clarity, etc, which you can read in the patch notes below.

Last but not least, I want to highlight an unofficial and very extensive Ukrainian translation mod collection by LOKot555. Definitely worth a look for those interested!

Thank you all for your continuous feedback and support!

Patch Notes - 27/08 # 1.061.8

Game Stability & Feedback

Fixed several exceptions that could be caused if the Steam Client was unavailable.

If Steam Client is unavailable, the game will now display a warning upon starting up, indicating that several game features such as Achievements, Steam Workshop, etc., will be disabled, but will otherwise work properly.

RULE CHANGE: After an Echo action is played, its Effects are treated as having the 'Reach' keyword. They will not trigger Counter Attacks or Spiked Armor.

Updated the rules of Echo actions for extra clarity.

Modding & Customization

Added a "Modding Assistant" button under "Manage Mods". This feature allows modders to quickly generate their mod's structure, consisting of subfolders for archetypes, actions, encounters, locations, game modes, custom artworks, perks, recipes, NPCs, stages, tales, and inklets. To begin, input the mod name, which will then enable the "Generate" or "View Files" buttons. Furthermore, you can browse these mod folders using your OS file explorer.

Added some extra options in the Custom Game Mode editor.

Interface & Text