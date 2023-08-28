 Skip to content

沉默的蟋蟀 update for 28 August 2023

【V 1.0.8】bug修复

Share · View all patches · Build 12048444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

虫友们好！今天更新后我们发现了一些Bug，现已修复

1、修复老存档在进游戏的当天重玩后封存函会丢失的bug（如果遇到了可以加群联系开发者，可以弥补）
2、修复用市场封存函封存的蟋蟀购买后无法洗虫的bug

如果你有任何关于游戏的建议或者反馈，欢迎通过以下方式告诉我们：

官方QQ一群：728615073（已满）
官方QQ二群：903065341
提交问卷：https://wj.qq.com/s2/11898129/6c6f/
通过游戏内按钮，点击上传日志反馈bug

