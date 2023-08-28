Gaia Trek V1.0.6 Hotfix Patch Log

Hotfix Patch
- Fix the problem of wrong description of Devour and Devotion skills
- Repair the problem that carbon blocks can't be put into fire piles
- Repair the problem that when selling monsters with equipment cards, the final value is different from the displayed value.
- Optimize equipment display, non-stackable equipment information will be displayed in gray.
- Remove the continuous increase of attack in Endless Mode, and only increase the monster's blood after 3 hours of Endless Mode.
- Change the challenge talent to take effect after 30 minutes.
- Add the information of basic gods and final bosses to the icon.
- Modified the methane pool into a substance generator, resources added to the substance generator will be automatically recycled.
Thank you very much for your support for gaia trek, we have now updated many bugs and optimizations. Feel free to leave your review on Steam, your feedback is always welcome!
Keep an eye out for the next update, we appreciate your continued support!
