 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VirtualCast update for 29 August 2023

[Beta] Ver 2.4.7b Fixed a bug in the VCI storage API

Share · View all patches · Build 12048252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This article is a release note for VirtualCast Beta.
For information on how to play Beta, see here.

Room

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some VCIs using VCI storage from working properly.

Changed files in this update

Release Depot 947893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link