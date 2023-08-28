 Skip to content

Hotel Magnate update for 28 August 2023

Hotfix: v0.8.10.2

Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where guests would sometimes get stuck in the staffroom and other places
  • Fixed an issue where guests on higher floors would be visible when they shouldn't be
  • Fixed an issue with 'Great Pool Slide' where it wouldn't be reachable
  • Fixed some translation issues
  • Small performance changes (There is also a known issue with lower FPS on max fast forward)
  • Fixed edge scrolling not working on the top of the screen
New:
  • Added 4 more furniture objects (Shower Cubicles) that can be used by pools and public bathrooms. (They behave and work the same as normal showers)

