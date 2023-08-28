Hotfix: v0.8.10.2

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where guests would sometimes get stuck in the staffroom and other places

Fixed an issue where guests on higher floors would be visible when they shouldn't be

Fixed an issue with 'Great Pool Slide' where it wouldn't be reachable

Fixed some translation issues

Small performance changes (There is also a known issue with lower FPS on max fast forward)

Fixed edge scrolling not working on the top of the screen

New:

Added 4 more furniture objects (Shower Cubicles) that can be used by pools and public bathrooms. (They behave and work the same as normal showers)

