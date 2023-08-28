Hotfix 0.4.1 EA

- If you are missing the "First Keys" achievement, you can now get it under: Settings -> Cheats -> "firstkeys"
- The new extension "BlockGoal" now adds the Xp correctly
- "BlockGoal" no longer affects the other modes
- AutoColor Match now works automatically
- The logo on the homescreen is now animated
- The cheat screen has been revised
- In the inventory, the "Trail" colours are now displayed correctly in the alpha area
- The "Trail" of the ball is now displayed correctly in the alpha colour range ingame
If you find bugs or have ideas for the game, feel free to post them on the official Ping Pong Deluxe server!
Thanks for playing,
Tschutscha Games
