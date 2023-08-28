 Skip to content

Ping Pong Deluxe update for 28 August 2023

Hotfix 0.4.1 EA

Share · View all patches · Build 12048071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • If you are missing the "First Keys" achievement, you can now get it under: Settings -> Cheats -> "firstkeys"
  • The new extension "BlockGoal" now adds the Xp correctly
  • "BlockGoal" no longer affects the other modes
  • AutoColor Match now works automatically
  • The logo on the homescreen is now animated
  • The cheat screen has been revised
  • In the inventory, the "Trail" colours are now displayed correctly in the alpha area
  • The "Trail" of the ball is now displayed correctly in the alpha colour range ingame

If you find bugs or have ideas for the game, feel free to post them on the official Ping Pong Deluxe server!
Discord

Thanks for playing,
Tschutscha Games

