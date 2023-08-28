[Completed] 8/28(Mon) Emergency Maintenance (02:10 ~ 03:40 PDT)

Share · View all patches · Build 12048059 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 16:33:21 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Agents!

For the inconvenience, there will be a compensation delivered to the game as below.

| Compensation details

For every player who accesses the game between 08:00 AM on 8/27 (Sun) and 07:59 AM on 8/28 (Mon) [PDT], the 'TerraRossa' weapon skin item will be delivered during the maintenance on 9/7 (Thu).

Thank you for your understanding and love once again.

On Monday, August 28, at 03:40 PDT, emergency maintenance was completed.

From 01:30 to 02:11 (PDT), there was an issue with the Third-party Software Detection.

Agents banned due to this error during this period have been unbanned.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this issue.

VEILED EXPERTS will continue to work towards stable service.

Thank you.

Hello, this is VEILED EXPERTS.

We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

| Maintenance schedule

PDT 2023-08-28 02:10 ~ 04:00

KST 2023-08-28 18:10 ~ 20:00

| During maintenance

Game will be down

The website will be down

The companion app will be down

Please understand that the maintenance schedule and details are subject to change depending on the circumstances. We'll promptly announce any changes as they happen.

We will continue to work hard to provide a smooth service.