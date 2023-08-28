Metroplex Zero Release!

Metroplex Zero is here with turbocharged performance, full steam deck and controller support, plus a whirlwind of new content. A massive shoutout to our early access contributors – your bug reports, feedback and input has elevated this game into something extraordinary.

Patch Notes - v1.4.0

New Content:

New Augment: Bandaid Buddy

New Augment: Combo - Duelist Training Data

New Augment: Fire - Hazardous Lighter

New Augment: General - Epic - Adrenaline Amplifier

New Augment: Kinesis Converter

New Augment: Peak Prep Module

New Augment: Predictive Algorithm

New Augment: Protection - Frontal Cowling

New Augment: Surge Phylactery

New Augment: VNet Crypto Miner

New Enemy: Alley Cannon

New Enemy: Grenadier

New Enemy: Quadra Lancer

New Enemy: Ripper - Elite

New Enemy: Smoke Vandal

Balance Changes:

Buff: Decreased Rarity of Overcharged Shield Prototype from Epic to Rare

Art Improvements:

Art: Added Release Date Announcement Banner

Art: New Enemy - Ripper

Art: Setup Performance-Optimized Versions of all Battlefields

Art: Update Banner for OST Release

New Art: Fanatic Enemy Art

UI Improvements:

UI: Now supports controllers

UI: Now Supports Steam Deck

UI: Controller control references added everywhere

UI Fix: Battle Reaction Word font cleaned up

UI: Added Option for Max Quality or High Performance

UI: Updated the Keyword Glossary to match the final game mechanics

UI: Cards will now unhighlight and highlight with hovering & selecting as phases change

Bug Fixes:

Bug Fix: Deck Builder Tutorial Highlight Null Ref fixed

Bug Fix: Remove Card from Deck with non matching

Bug Fix: Run Ender card not working as intended

Bug Fix: Can Chain not highlighting

Project:

Project: Full Release banner

Project: Removed Early Access Scene

Project: Translated all new Augments

Miscellaneous: