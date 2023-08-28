 Skip to content

Metroplex Zero update for 28 August 2023

Metroplex Zero Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 12048058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Metroplex Zero is here with turbocharged performance, full steam deck and controller support, plus a whirlwind of new content. A massive shoutout to our early access contributors – your bug reports, feedback and input has elevated this game into something extraordinary.

Patch Notes - v1.4.0

New Content:

  • New Augment: Bandaid Buddy
  • New Augment: Combo - Duelist Training Data
  • New Augment: Fire - Hazardous Lighter
  • New Augment: General - Epic - Adrenaline Amplifier
  • New Augment: Kinesis Converter
  • New Augment: Peak Prep Module
  • New Augment: Predictive Algorithm
  • New Augment: Protection - Frontal Cowling
  • New Augment: Surge Phylactery
  • New Augment: VNet Crypto Miner
  • New Enemy: Alley Cannon
  • New Enemy: Grenadier
  • New Enemy: Quadra Lancer
  • New Enemy: Ripper - Elite
  • New Enemy: Smoke Vandal

Balance Changes:

  • Buff: Decreased Rarity of Overcharged Shield Prototype from Epic to Rare

Art Improvements:

  • Art: Added Release Date Announcement Banner
  • Art: New Enemy - Ripper
  • Art: Setup Performance-Optimized Versions of all Battlefields
  • Art: Update Banner for OST Release
  • New Art: Fanatic Enemy Art

UI Improvements:

  • UI: Now supports controllers
  • UI: Now Supports Steam Deck
  • UI: Controller control references added everywhere
  • UI Fix: Battle Reaction Word font cleaned up
  • UI: Added Option for Max Quality or High Performance
  • UI: Updated the Keyword Glossary to match the final game mechanics
  • UI: Cards will now unhighlight and highlight with hovering & selecting as phases change

Bug Fixes:

  • Bug Fix: Deck Builder Tutorial Highlight Null Ref fixed
  • Bug Fix: Remove Card from Deck with non matching
  • Bug Fix: Run Ender card not working as intended
  • Bug Fix: Can Chain not highlighting

Project:

  • Project: Full Release banner
  • Project: Removed Early Access Scene
  • Project: Translated all new Augments

Miscellaneous:

  • Coding: Created Optimized Battlefield Background system

