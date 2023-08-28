Metroplex Zero Release!

Metroplex Zero is here with turbocharged performance, full steam deck and controller support, plus a whirlwind of new content. A massive shoutout to our early access contributors – your bug reports, feedback and input has elevated this game into something extraordinary.
Patch Notes - v1.4.0
New Content:
- New Augment: Bandaid Buddy
- New Augment: Combo - Duelist Training Data
- New Augment: Fire - Hazardous Lighter
- New Augment: General - Epic - Adrenaline Amplifier
- New Augment: Kinesis Converter
- New Augment: Peak Prep Module
- New Augment: Predictive Algorithm
- New Augment: Protection - Frontal Cowling
- New Augment: Surge Phylactery
- New Augment: VNet Crypto Miner
- New Enemy: Alley Cannon
- New Enemy: Grenadier
- New Enemy: Quadra Lancer
- New Enemy: Ripper - Elite
- New Enemy: Smoke Vandal
Balance Changes:
- Buff: Decreased Rarity of Overcharged Shield Prototype from Epic to Rare
Art Improvements:
- Art: Added Release Date Announcement Banner
- Art: New Enemy - Ripper
- Art: Setup Performance-Optimized Versions of all Battlefields
- Art: Update Banner for OST Release
- New Art: Fanatic Enemy Art
UI Improvements:
- UI: Now supports controllers
- UI: Now Supports Steam Deck
- UI: Controller control references added everywhere
- UI Fix: Battle Reaction Word font cleaned up
- UI: Added Option for Max Quality or High Performance
- UI: Updated the Keyword Glossary to match the final game mechanics
- UI: Cards will now unhighlight and highlight with hovering & selecting as phases change
Bug Fixes:
- Bug Fix: Deck Builder Tutorial Highlight Null Ref fixed
- Bug Fix: Remove Card from Deck with non matching
- Bug Fix: Run Ender card not working as intended
- Bug Fix: Can Chain not highlighting
Project:
- Project: Full Release banner
- Project: Removed Early Access Scene
- Project: Translated all new Augments
Miscellaneous:
- Coding: Created Optimized Battlefield Background system
Changed files in this update