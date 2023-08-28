 Skip to content

Phoenix Springs: Prologue update for 28 August 2023

Graphics Options Now Ready!

Share · View all patches · Build 12048055

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can finally tweak the in-game settings, including:

• Resolution
• Texture quality
• VSync
• Full Screen On/Off

  • A handy (approximate) FPS counter

Let's hope we didn't break anything 🤞

