Lots of stuff in this patch including above and performance and quality of life issues. You can now grab and move the main menu anywhere you like.
VR Drums Ultimate Streamer update for 28 August 2023
Big Update: 3D Note Highway, Haptic Force Feedback
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2354401 Depot 2354401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update