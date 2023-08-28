Patch note 4.23.9032

Tasks

[WOM-19965] - Disable loading screen during preheating

Bugs

[WOM-19953] - Fix lag on loading screen in Web3 lobby

[WOM-19954] - Fix immortal players in the match

[WOM-19957] - Unable to log into the game, the code does not come to the email

[WOM-19973] - Capture The Point Mode - One Team Unable to Capture Bases Resulting in Imbalanced Scoring

[WOM-19975] - Fix broken game case with Web Lobby

[WOM-19985] - RT Problems bugfix/WOM-19955-WOM-19963-WOM-19968-WOM-19972-fixing-bugs-after-game-start-connection

[WOM-19999] - Score Discrepancy in Capture The Point Mode - Team B Unable to Accumulate Points Despite Capturing Bases

[WOM-19796] - Fix the situation when RS preset may not come when you send it to the server

[WOM-19955] - Incorrect score displayed at end of match

[WOM-19963] - Maybe a player not attached to the team will appear

[WOM-19968] - Sometimes players show the behavior of opponents in a match

[WOM-19959] - Unable to switch dev servers

[WOM-19970] - The timer for connecting to a web match does not match on different platforms

[WOM-19972] - Incorrect team color displayed for a player

[WOM-19974] - The match will start from 1m 20s after the start of the match