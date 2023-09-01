 Skip to content

Rescue Team: Mineral of Miracles update for 1 September 2023

Rescue Team Mineral of Miracles is out now!

Rescue Team Mineral of Miracles update for 1 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the small town of Stonecane, the extraordinary discovery of a mineral named "Immortalite" has sent shockwaves across the globe. Acting with the newly-founded Immortalite Research Group, you are tasked with uncovering the secrets of this powerful substance and ensuring it doesn't fall into the wrong hands.
Lead a team of specialists, including the brilliant geologist Charlotte Stone and the tech-savvy John, to navigate through a web of intrigue and peril. A clandestine organization with nefarious intentions has already begun illegally mining and processing Immortalite and so your mission is clear – to dismantle their operation, neutralize the threat, and safeguard the world from the potential catastrophic consequences.
Play Rescue Team: Mineral of Miracles now and piece together clues, hack encrypted data, and interrogate captured diggers to unravel the sinister plot behind it all.

GAME FEATURES:

  • 65 levels to complete
  • Step-by-step level guide
  • Upgrade equipment, level up heroes
  • Catchy downloadable Original Soundtrack
  • Beautiful desktop wallpapers
  • Collection of rare minerals
  • Game Encyclopedia
  • Сollection of stickers

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2561180/Rescue_Team_Mineral_of_Miracles/

