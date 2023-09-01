Rescue Team Mineral of Miracles is out now!

In the small town of Stonecane, the extraordinary discovery of a mineral named "Immortalite" has sent shockwaves across the globe. Acting with the newly-founded Immortalite Research Group, you are tasked with uncovering the secrets of this powerful substance and ensuring it doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

Lead a team of specialists, including the brilliant geologist Charlotte Stone and the tech-savvy John, to navigate through a web of intrigue and peril. A clandestine organization with nefarious intentions has already begun illegally mining and processing Immortalite and so your mission is clear – to dismantle their operation, neutralize the threat, and safeguard the world from the potential catastrophic consequences.

Play Rescue Team: Mineral of Miracles now and piece together clues, hack encrypted data, and interrogate captured diggers to unravel the sinister plot behind it all.

GAME FEATURES:

65 levels to complete

Step-by-step level guide

Upgrade equipment, level up heroes

Catchy downloadable Original Soundtrack

Beautiful desktop wallpapers

Collection of rare minerals

Game Encyclopedia

Сollection of stickers

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2561180/Rescue_Team_Mineral_of_Miracles/