8-28 pm Optimization and BUG repair

BUG FIXED: When the soldiers approached the monster through the wall, the monster passed through the wall

Optimization: Adjust the attack determination of the Titan to avoid the situation where the target and the target attack each other without losing blood

Optimization: Make the furnace burn items normally when there is no blacksmith

Optimization: Increase the priority of picking Titan's Heart

Optimization: The cultivation and management data of the farmland in the current year will always be visible on the farmland interface, and will not be refreshed until the next year

Optimization: bridges, mountain roads, road signs, immune to monster attacks

Optimization: The panel in the upper left corner displays the name of the territory

New Feature: Wells and Beehives can be built in Farmlands and Orchards