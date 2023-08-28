 Skip to content

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 28 August 2023

8-28 pm Optimization and BUG repair

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXED: When the soldiers approached the monster through the wall, the monster passed through the wall
Optimization: Adjust the attack determination of the Titan to avoid the situation where the target and the target attack each other without losing blood
Optimization: Make the furnace burn items normally when there is no blacksmith
Optimization: Increase the priority of picking Titan's Heart
Optimization: The cultivation and management data of the farmland in the current year will always be visible on the farmland interface, and will not be refreshed until the next year
Optimization: bridges, mountain roads, road signs, immune to monster attacks
Optimization: The panel in the upper left corner displays the name of the territory
New Feature: Wells and Beehives can be built in Farmlands and Orchards

