Patch Update: Version 0.1.2.10

Minor Support for Ultrawide Screens

I've received a couple of requests via feedback about ultrawide monitor support, so I took a look at the UI today. I've made some adjustments, and it should now be a bit friendlier with those wide displays. Please remember that this is a temporary fix, and full support will come later in Early Access. For now, if you continue to experience significant issues or find inaccessible information on the UI when using an ultrawide monitor, let me know. A quick note: you'll see black bars on the sides of some menus.

For those using 1920x1080, rest assured, this resolution remains my primary focus during the initial stages of Early Access. As we approach full release, expect a broader range of display options.

Minor Bug Fixes

Tablet Closing on Esc: Tablet now closes when pressing 'Escape' to open the journal. - This is the known issue from the previous patch.

Reviewing Clues: The clues section was displaying incorrect information when pressing a certain button. This has been fixed.