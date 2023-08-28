 Skip to content

Project Hunt update for 28 August 2023

2023/08/28 patch note

2023/08/28 patch note

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The knife motion has been revamped.
  • The tutorial has been reorganized.
  • Crows have been added.
  • The number of animals appearing on the map has increased.
  • Movement speed changes according to the weapon used.
  • Terrain has been simplified.

Changed files in this update

