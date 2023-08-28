- The knife motion has been revamped.
- The tutorial has been reorganized.
- Crows have been added.
- The number of animals appearing on the map has increased.
- Movement speed changes according to the weapon used.
- Terrain has been simplified.
Project Hunt update for 28 August 2023
2023/08/28 patch note
Patchnotes via Steam Community
