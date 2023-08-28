 Skip to content

Settlement Survival update for 28 August 2023

Hotfix（Alpha version）- v1.0.80.49

Build 12047858

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Feature Adjustments:

  • Adjusted the condition of unlocking edicts Brand Premium and Luxury Carriages. Now they can be unlocked by building any Moderate Attractions or Advanced Attractions.
  • Improved the lighting effect of buildings.

UI Improvements:

  • Improved the logic of when the reappointment button appears.
  • Improved the description of the auto-reappointment feature.
  • Added a prompt text to explain the situation that administrators who are selected for auto-reappointment will have other administrators take over their jobs when retiring.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the problem that the plague would spread among citizens and caravan members traveling outside.
  • Fixed the sinking icons of the Small Marketplace, Delivery Terminal, Sugar Workshop and Silkworm Shed.
  • Fixed the incomplete building name in the Technology description in some languages.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

  • Switching Method
    Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)

