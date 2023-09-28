New Languages Added!

Fellow Porcupinians,

sorry to all of you that were waiting for this update for so long now. But it's finally here: with today's update we added the official translations for

*** Simplified Chinese

Japanese

Korean**

It's time for you to join Finley and his friends on this unique story adventure today - and enjoy it in your preferred language! 🍂 🚑

And thank you for your ongoing support, Fall of Porcupine was, still is, and will forever be a project of the heart.

Take care everyone,

Your teams @ Critical Rabbti and Assemble Entertainment