Fall of Porcupine update for 28 September 2023

New Languages Added!

Share · View all patches · Build 12047788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow Porcupinians,

sorry to all of you that were waiting for this update for so long now. But it's finally here: with today's update we added the official translations for

*** Simplified Chinese

  • Japanese
  • Korean**

It's time for you to join Finley and his friends on this unique story adventure today - and enjoy it in your preferred language! 🍂 🚑

And thank you for your ongoing support, Fall of Porcupine was, still is, and will forever be a project of the heart.

Take care everyone,
Your teams @ Critical Rabbti and Assemble Entertainment

