New Languages Added!

Fellow Porcupinians,
sorry to all of you that were waiting for this update for so long now. But it's finally here: with today's update we added the official translations for
*** Simplified Chinese
- Japanese
- Korean**
It's time for you to join Finley and his friends on this unique story adventure today - and enjoy it in your preferred language! 🍂 🚑
And thank you for your ongoing support, Fall of Porcupine was, still is, and will forever be a project of the heart.
Take care everyone,
Your teams @ Critical Rabbti and Assemble Entertainment
