Patch notes for v1.0.3

GAME BALANCE
Kastaroo revolving orbs now absorb incoming Beam attacks, and can drain Essence Shield
Revolving Orbs projectile collision radius increased
Revolving Orbs float up after their owner is killed
Kastaroo is now immune to Lightning Basketball bounces and Wind Burst
Earth Skule and Voltaria no longer have a speed reduction compared to other elements
FIXES
Updated lighting in Level 1 to better highlight where to go next
Character avoidance pathfinding no longer avoids killed characters
Earth Trail particles no longer flicker with contact particles
OTHER
Meteor Storm cast sound updated
Meteor Storm has a muzzle flash
Meteor Storm projectiles now display particles at their spawn location
Removed "Staying Alive" tutorial
"Ultra Charge" -> "Infinite Energy"
Phantom Clap hands have a random rotation applied
Whirlpool/Pressure Bubble explosions triggered by Corruption Therapy are Green instead of Purple
Adjusted killed enemies blood FX
