 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TICKDOWN update for 28 August 2023

Patch notes for v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12047692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAME BALANCE
Kastaroo revolving orbs now absorb incoming Beam attacks, and can drain Essence Shield
Revolving Orbs projectile collision radius increased
Revolving Orbs float up after their owner is killed
Kastaroo is now immune to Lightning Basketball bounces and Wind Burst
Earth Skule and Voltaria no longer have a speed reduction compared to other elements

FIXES
Updated lighting in Level 1 to better highlight where to go next
Character avoidance pathfinding no longer avoids killed characters
Earth Trail particles no longer flicker with contact particles

OTHER
Meteor Storm cast sound updated
Meteor Storm has a muzzle flash
Meteor Storm projectiles now display particles at their spawn location
Removed "Staying Alive" tutorial
"Ultra Charge" -> "Infinite Energy"
Phantom Clap hands have a random rotation applied
Whirlpool/Pressure Bubble explosions triggered by Corruption Therapy are Green instead of Purple
Adjusted killed enemies blood FX

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2180183
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link