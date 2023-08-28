Patch notes for v1.0.3

GAME BALANCE

Kastaroo revolving orbs now absorb incoming Beam attacks, and can drain Essence Shield

Revolving Orbs projectile collision radius increased

Revolving Orbs float up after their owner is killed

Kastaroo is now immune to Lightning Basketball bounces and Wind Burst

Earth Skule and Voltaria no longer have a speed reduction compared to other elements

FIXES

Updated lighting in Level 1 to better highlight where to go next

Character avoidance pathfinding no longer avoids killed characters

Earth Trail particles no longer flicker with contact particles

OTHER

Meteor Storm cast sound updated

Meteor Storm has a muzzle flash

Meteor Storm projectiles now display particles at their spawn location

Removed "Staying Alive" tutorial

"Ultra Charge" -> "Infinite Energy"

Phantom Clap hands have a random rotation applied

Whirlpool/Pressure Bubble explosions triggered by Corruption Therapy are Green instead of Purple

Adjusted killed enemies blood FX