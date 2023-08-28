 Skip to content

Portal Dungeon update for 28 August 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v1.042

Update v1.042

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  • The attack speed of skill 1 of [Shaman] will not be reduced now.
  • Now become a friendly enemy, when killing other enemies, the player will get money and experience points.
  • Fixed [Shaman]'s skill 2 variant 2's damage will increase or decrease due to curses and items.
  • Fixed [Shaman]'s skill 2 variant 2 not triggering the hit item effect.
  • Fixed [Shaman]'s skill 3 triggering the hit item effect.
  • Fixed an issue where some enemies that became friendly would still attack the player.

