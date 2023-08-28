Portal Dungeon - Update v1.042

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
- The attack speed of skill 1 of [Shaman] will not be reduced now.
- Now become a friendly enemy, when killing other enemies, the player will get money and experience points.
- Fixed [Shaman]'s skill 2 variant 2's damage will increase or decrease due to curses and items.
- Fixed [Shaman]'s skill 2 variant 2 not triggering the hit item effect.
- Fixed [Shaman]'s skill 3 triggering the hit item effect.
- Fixed an issue where some enemies that became friendly would still attack the player.
