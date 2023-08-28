[v1.2.4] Audio improvements and bug fixes, fix crash on new installs

PATCH NOTES
[v1.2.4]
This is a moderate patch that fixes a few issues that have cropped up in the last few patches as well as many improvements to audio. Also fixes a crash that happens on new installs (not sure why this started happening but I removed the setting that caused it). Full patch notes below.
- Fix random crash on start if settings.ini doesn't exist yet
- Improve audio mixing
- Fix crash if player dies while slashing at breakable rope with sword
- Fix closing pause menu triggering interact if using the interact button
- Fix gunslinger getting stuck in shooting animation (introduced in last patch)
- Minor forest improvements
- FIx rocket enemies killing themselves (again, apparently I didn't actually fix it last time)
- Fix final boss music not triggering
- Fix hiker death on spawn
- Update final boss music mixdown
- Other minor fixes and improvements
