 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

REDSHOT update for 28 August 2023

[v1.2.4] Audio improvements and bug fixes, fix crash on new installs

Share · View all patches · Build 12047155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

[v1.2.4]

This is a moderate patch that fixes a few issues that have cropped up in the last few patches as well as many improvements to audio. Also fixes a crash that happens on new installs (not sure why this started happening but I removed the setting that caused it). Full patch notes below.

  • Fix random crash on start if settings.ini doesn't exist yet
  • Improve audio mixing
  • Fix crash if player dies while slashing at breakable rope with sword
  • Fix closing pause menu triggering interact if using the interact button
  • Fix gunslinger getting stuck in shooting animation (introduced in last patch)
  • Minor forest improvements
  • FIx rocket enemies killing themselves (again, apparently I didn't actually fix it last time)
  • Fix final boss music not triggering
  • Fix hiker death on spawn
  • Update final boss music mixdown
  • Other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1745526 Depot 1745526
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link