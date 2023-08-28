 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MagicShop2 update for 28 August 2023

2023/08/28 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12047093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-61 new clothing pieces.
-4 new dreams (unlocked through brewing).
-New offensive skill (accessible after defeating the golem).
-Added option to select the desired depth when entering the dungeon.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2441171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link