 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EndlessShinyBlues update for 28 August 2023

2.1.0 update

Share · View all patches · Build 12046955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When changing resolution, title bar won't be moved out of all screens
  • Now allows user to adjust the size of application, when user finish adjusting, app will auto make the ratio correct

Changed files in this update

EndlessShinyBlues Content Depot 1315621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link