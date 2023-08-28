R1.1.2 is available for players

R1.1.2 patch has just been released to players. It includes the following fixes and improvements:
- 633: Fixed issue occurring during first consultation of the research tree.
- 634: Resolved major game crash during astronomy missions when simple appliances were installed.
- 635: Added warning message for rocket launches when remaining payload is less than 1%.
- 636: Updated rover to initiate charging task after a rover charging station has been installed.
- 637: Introduced progressively more expensive loan options.
- 638: Improved display interface for astronomy missions.
- 639: Fixed issue making it hard to click on the left part of the mission selection menu.
- 640: Changed end-of-mission display to indicate "Paid" if final payment is negative (e.g., due to a loan), rather than stating the player received a negative amount of money.
- 641: Implemented system to only display a new message if a previous message is still visible and lacks a 'Bring Me There' option. Messages with 'Bring Me There' option are considered more important and will not be overridden.
Changed files in this update