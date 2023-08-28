Patch Notes #12

Todays patch includes the following changes and fixes:

Added credits button to the main menu options page as a shortcut to see who all came together to make the game without having to beat the game first.

Fixed Michael voice line repeating when loading in the Cathedral after talking to the balloon.

After defeating the day 3 Prefecture boss enemies are disabled now upon returning to talk to Hope before returning to the surface.

It should no longer possible to get into the tank before the day 3 Prefecture boss introduction cutscene.

Fixed the final day 3 Hope conversation after the boss fight having old character portraits.

Being able to cancel/short the cutscene after fulfilling the first shrine requirements on day 5 of the Prefecture by running through the collision trigger too quickly should no longer be possible. This would result in a soft lock.

Being able to do the same with a cutscene on day 4 of the Prefecture should also no longer be possible.

Lastly, the very odd issue where some players were dying mid-slide across the long rail in the Twisted Sewers should finally be stamped out. This was an issue that always appeared to semi-randomly get introduced during the build stage and we thought was already fixed until another player experienced the issue. We now explicitly have made it so that our death collision colliders (used for if the player falls off of a rail) will not work if the player is actively sliding on a rail. Again this issue should finally be truly taken care of!

As always thanks for the continued support! We'd love to see more screenshots, videos, artwork, guides, and reviews in the community if any of you amazing players feel so inclined to share any of the above!

~ Tyler and Jon