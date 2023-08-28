 Skip to content

Idle Build RPG update for 28 August 2023

V1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12046795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Reduce the blood deduction number
  2. The blood bottle is filled when the character dies
    Add
  3. Legendary set effect: damage increased by 20%, damage reduction increased by 20%.
    Requirements: Wear 10 pieces of equipment not lower than legendary quality
  4. Effect of mythical suit: damage increased by 30%, damage reduction increased by 30%.
    Requirement: Wear 10 pieces of equipment, all of which are of mythic quality
  5. The effects of two suits can take effect at the same time

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2519991
  • Loading history…
