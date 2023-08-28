Revise
- Reduce the blood deduction number
- The blood bottle is filled when the character dies
Add
- Legendary set effect: damage increased by 20%, damage reduction increased by 20%.
Requirements: Wear 10 pieces of equipment not lower than legendary quality
- Effect of mythical suit: damage increased by 30%, damage reduction increased by 30%.
Requirement: Wear 10 pieces of equipment, all of which are of mythic quality
- The effects of two suits can take effect at the same time
