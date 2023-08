-Added the Pogo Crab Challenge, where you go through the circus first seen in the Dizzycrab Challenge as Pogo Crab instead. How difficult is it when you can no longer control gravity? Time to find out!

-Added Robo Crab who has gadgets instead of a jump and is very powerful. Unlocked by beating the game.

-FIxed Pogo Crab's checkpoint selector being broken

-Fixed various flaws caused by previous updates in Prehistoric Crab's level, including some major skips.