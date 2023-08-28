 Skip to content

Fragsurf update for 28 August 2023

Update notes for August 27, 2023

  • Restyled the main menu
  • Improved footstep sound
  • Fixed bullet decals and impact effects
  • Upgraded to DX12
  • Various error fixes
  • Various general improvements

Please let me know if you have any bugs, crashes, or issues.

