Update notes for August 27, 2023

- Restyled the main menu
- Improved footstep sound
- Fixed bullet decals and impact effects
- Upgraded to DX12
- Various error fixes
- Various general improvements
Please let me know if you have any bugs, crashes, or issues.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Please let me know if you have any bugs, crashes, or issues.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update