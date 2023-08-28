Early Access 0.1.7 live!

Visuals and more!
Visuals
"Reach the light" now has better looking platforms with diverse textures. There's been a lot of polishing in NPCs and certain areas.
Hope you like them!
Issues fixed
All platforms are now working with the sections system.
Minor updates
-
Main menu sounds
-
Fixed some platforms
-
New sounds and visual effects in NPCs
-
New NPC lines
-
Rebuild of the home
-
Mountain terrain fixes
As always thank you for your support!
Players can suggest skins and their own npcs in the game just by participating on the server.
Check the Discord community to request your costume.
Keep jumping, the light is closer!
