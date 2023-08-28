 Skip to content

Reach the light update for 28 August 2023

Early Access 0.1.7 live!

Reach the light update for 28 August 2023

Early Access 0.1.7 live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Visuals and more!

Visuals

"Reach the light" now has better looking platforms with diverse textures. There's been a lot of polishing in NPCs and certain areas.
Hope you like them!

Issues fixed

All platforms are now working with the sections system.

Minor updates

  • Main menu sounds

  • Fixed some platforms

  • New sounds and visual effects in NPCs

  • New NPC lines

  • Rebuild of the home

  • Mountain terrain fixes

As always thank you for your support!

Players can suggest skins and their own npcs in the game just by participating on the server.
Check the Discord community to request your costume.

Keep jumping, the light is closer!

