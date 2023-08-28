Early Access 0.1.7 live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12046454 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 05:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Visuals and more!

Visuals

"Reach the light" now has better looking platforms with diverse textures. There's been a lot of polishing in NPCs and certain areas.

Hope you like them!

Issues fixed

All platforms are now working with the sections system.

Main menu sounds

Fixed some platforms

New sounds and visual effects in NPCs

New NPC lines

Rebuild of the home

Mountain terrain fixes

As always thank you for your support!

Players can suggest skins and their own npcs in the game just by participating on the server.

Check the Discord community to request your costume.

Keep jumping, the light is closer!