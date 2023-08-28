Hey all!

We've been hard at work behind the scenes optimizing Echelon to deliver you rewards, and to bring the power of Play To Partner to other indie games.

Today is the first day of the Made in NZ Steam sale and we're proud to be a part of it.

The mission of November Games is to bring Echelon to games around the world, starting here in NZ. Hope you enjoy Steamcore during this sale, and have some great encounters with other players. Please tag us in your social media posts, and we'll be watching Twitch to see streams of our game!

Lots of love from NZ,

Kenny