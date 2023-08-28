- Adding more hints to the 4 medicines.
- Changing a Spanish translation error in a note.
- Fixing the puzzle of the Paintings that change by mistake when placing them.
- Fixing the medicine objective update.
Locked in my darkness update for 28 August 2023
Update 1.8.5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
