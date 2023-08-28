 Skip to content

Locked in my darkness update for 28 August 2023

Update 1.8.5.1

Build 12046217

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adding more hints to the 4 medicines.
  • Changing a Spanish translation error in a note.
  • Fixing the puzzle of the Paintings that change by mistake when placing them.
  • Fixing the medicine objective update.

