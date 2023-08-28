 Skip to content

LeagueTD update for 28 August 2023

August 28th Update Notes:

August 28th Update Notes:

Share · View all patches · Build 12046211

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the issue where UI did not disappear when merging crystal towers.
  2. Resolved the problem of getting stuck easily in the fifth level.
  3. Fixed the bug of missing navigation body in the fourth level.

