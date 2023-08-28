- Fixed the issue where UI did not disappear when merging crystal towers.
- Resolved the problem of getting stuck easily in the fifth level.
- Fixed the bug of missing navigation body in the fourth level.
LeagueTD update for 28 August 2023
August 28th Update Notes:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2535971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update