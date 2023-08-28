Patch 1.47

Changelog

-Adjusted Ruby Tymora's Objection voice line, which had a slight time delay before playing.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed instances where thoughts seen through the EYE were displayed as if the character were speaking normally.

-Fixed issue where controller input would cause the buttons in certain GUIs not to be highlighted correctly.

-Fixed issue where expanding or collapsing the PSYCHOLOGICAL PROFILES in ARGUMENTS would progress dialogue (due to the mouse being clicked).